CHP arrests girlfriend, friend as accessories in hit-and-run death of Vice Principal
Madera man arrested, facing felony charges after getting into fight outside Levi Stadium
A 34-year-old man is in under arrest accused in a serious assault at Levi's Stadium.
KGO
Wednesday, October 10, 2018 01:49PM
assault
fight
Levi's Stadium
santa clara county
madera
Madera
Bay Area
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
