69-year-old motorcycle rider killed in Madera crash, CHP says

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Madera.

It happened on Highway 99 near Avenue 9 just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators say a 69-year-old man was driving a Harley Davidson on the highway when the rear tire failed. The rider lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to roll on the highway shoulder several times.

Paramedics arrived to try and help the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP officials say alcohol or drugs were not factors in the crash.

The man's name has not been released.
