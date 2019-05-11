Madera P.D. gives new puppy to girl whose dog was killed by family member

The Madera Police Department is trying to lend a helping hand as a family mends after a relative killed their dog.

The police department teamed up with the Madera County Animal Shelter to provide the family with a new puppy.

The department says although the new addition can never replace the dog that the family lost, it hopes the puppy can bring them happiness for years to come.

On Tuesday, police arrested Ambrocio Hernandez who admitted to killing the family pet because it wanted to play too much.

During the arrest, police found meth and drug paraphernalia on the suspect, and believe he was in a state of psychosis.

Police say Hernandez faces animal abuse and drug charges, and that investigators have dealt with him on several other occasions.
