The Madera Police Department has released photos of a truck involved in a hit and run that killed a 69-year-old man.On May 12, police responded to a fatal hit and run crash at the intersection of 'D' Street and Cleveland Avenue.Police say a newer model dark metallic blue/grey Chevy Silverado or GMC Sierra hit Rutilio Reyes and drove away.Officers say the truck headed west on Cleveland after striking Reyes.Police are asking anyone with information regarding the suspect or suspect's truck to call Detective Rosel at, 675-4243 or Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP. As in all cases, callers can remain anonymous.