MADERA COUNTY

MADERA VANDALISM: "We as a community cannot tolerate this type of blatant disrespect of others and their personal property"

James W Jakobs
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
The City of Madera is sending a message to those responsible for a Sunday afternoon vandalism.

In a Facebook post, the police department says, "The motive of this crime is unknown, but we as a community cannot tolerate this type of blatant disrespect of others and their personal property to occur in our city."

The post says the vandalism happened about 1 pm behind 216 East Yosemite. A Cadillac CTS can be seen arriving and parking. Three suspects are seen exiting and the two males damage the victim's vehicle while the female appears to record the incident.


The motive of the crime is unknown.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the three involved are asked to please call Detective Sauceda at 559-675-4244.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
vandalismmaderamadera countysurveillance videoMadera CountyMadera
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MADERA COUNTY
Bass Lake courthouse closing before the end of the year
High-risk sex offender arrested after exposing himself to girls
First victim in serial highway shootings describes slow wave of terror
2 people killed when struck by truck after getting into fight in Madera County
Missing woman found on her birthday
More madera county
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News