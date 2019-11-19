Madera PD sets up 'safe exchange zone' so you can buy or sell online safely

You no longer need to worry about being in danger when you make the exchange.
The Madera Police Department is the latest PD to have set up a 'safe exchange zone' in its parking lot so that residents can make transactions with strangers without fear.
It's also a good place where people can make child custody exchanges.
The department's announcement on Tuesday came a week after a man was shot in southwest Fresno while handing over an item he had posted for sale on an app.
He had set up an exchange at a gas station.
RELATED: Man shot during online sale exchange in southwest Fresno
Even though Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, or apps like Letgo make life much easier, authorities say incidents like the shooting in Fresno are a scary reminder to stay wary and only meet up at safe places for exchanges.
The Madera Police Department's 'safe exchange zone' is monitored by surveillance cameras 24 hours a day.
So are the ones at each of Fresno Police's five district substations and at the Clovis Police Department.