MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera police are working to track down two suspects who broke into a pharmacy in April.The pair burglarized the Cleveland Pharmacy and stole a large number of narcotics.Officers say the suspects broke the window above the security door at the front, then used a ladder to climb up and over.Authorities believe the suspects knew what they wanted since they moved fast and didn't go through the entire store.Video also captured the getaway vehicle as it left the parking lot.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madera Police Department.