Man steals car while it's warming unattended, don't let this happen to you

Madera police officers found Brian Pavia driving the stolen car in the Mi Rancho parking lot.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man stole a vehicle while it was left warming unattended in the driveway of a Madera home early Monday morning, police say.

Officers found Brian Pavia driving the stolen car in the Mi Rancho parking lot. When they tried to pull him over, he sped away and led officers on a short chase.

Officials say Pavia ditched the vehicle on a county road and ran until officers eventually took him into custody.

A mask and an airsoft replica gun were found discarded nearby.

Now, police are reminding drivers not to leave their vehicles on and unattended to avoid becoming targets of thieves.
