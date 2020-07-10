Coronavirus

9 residents, 2 staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Madera nursing center

Health officials reported more coronavirus cases at the Madera Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Health officials reported more coronavirus cases at the Madera Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

The center said nine of its residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently in isolation. Officials say all of them are doing well.

So far, 13 residents at the nursing center have contracted the virus.

Two more staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total of infected staff members up to seven.

The center is working with the county and state health officials on mitigation efforts.

