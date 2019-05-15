house fire

Madera road shut down while crews battle house fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A vacant house fire in Madera closed part of Ellis Street near Road 26 Tuesday night due to strong flames.

Video from an ABC30 insider shows the entire roof in flames.

Firefighters are continuting to mop up hot spots. This home has also had multiple fires in the past, but now the house is a total loss.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters are looking into the possibility of arson.
