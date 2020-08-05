robbery

Video shows man robbing woman outside of Madera store

The police department released a video of the robbery on social media.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera police are searching for the suspect who stole a woman's purse as she was leaving a store.

The police department released a video of the theft on social media.

A man is seen walking toward a woman as she tried to get into her car after leaving the El Toro Loco Market on D Street.

The video shows the two struggle over the purse before falling to the ground. The man runs away with her bag.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information on the robbery to contact the Madera Police Department at 559-675-4220.
