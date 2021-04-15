Madera student surprised with $180,000 ROTC scholarship

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley student who is set to serve our nation got the surprise of a lifetime on Wednesday.Madera High School student Scott Martinez thought he was just taking a walk through campus with his parents.But when he turned a corner, he was cheered on by dozens of friends and family as he received a $180,000 scholarship from the Marine Corps.Martinez is just one of three students across the entire Central Valley to receive the prestigious ROTC scholarship.He says the money for college is life-changing and was glad to share the special moment with loved ones."It makes me feel very honored to have this opportunity to step up and take lead of our country. I'm very blessed to have this opportunity and the friends and family to get me here," Martinez said.Once Martinez completes his college education, he will be commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Marine Corps.