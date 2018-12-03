Madera schoolboy hospitalized after being hit by car

A teenager was in the hospital Friday after being hit by a car while waiting for the school bus.The crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Granada Drive near Road 10 1/2 in Madera County.Highway Patrol officials say the driver of a Chevy mini-van was headed southbound on Granada when he hit a puddle in the roadway causing him to lose control of the vehicle.It hydroplaned across the road, hitting one of two boys waiting at the bus stop.The 17-year-old suffered a broken leg and other injuries.He was flown by helicopter to the hospital.The driver of the van was also hurt and taken to the hospital.Four small trees were torn out in the crash.