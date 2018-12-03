ACCIDENT

Madera schoolboy hospitalized after being hit by car

EMBED </>More Videos

A teenager was in the hospital Friday after being hit by a car while waiting for the school bus.

KFSN staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A teenager was in the hospital Friday after being hit by a car while waiting for the school bus.

The crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Granada Drive near Road 10 1/2 in Madera County.

Highway Patrol officials say the driver of a Chevy mini-van was headed southbound on Granada when he hit a puddle in the roadway causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

It hydroplaned across the road, hitting one of two boys waiting at the bus stop.

The 17-year-old suffered a broken leg and other injuries.

He was flown by helicopter to the hospital.

The driver of the van was also hurt and taken to the hospital.

Four small trees were torn out in the crash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidentMaderaMadera County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ACCIDENT
Smashed fire hydrant sprays water 10 feet into air in central Fresno
VIDEO: Giant falling clock narrowly misses workers
VIDEO: Gender reveal party sparks 73-square-mile wildfire
Drunk driver crashes into pickup truck while being pulled over for driving without lights
More accident
Top Stories
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches satellites, cremated remains into orbit
Students hit by Camp Fire go back to school
Man who shot at deputies after calling 911 to appear in court
5 things you need to know this morning
Homes ripped apart, trees uprooted after at least 20 tornadoes hit Illinois
VIDEO: Massive rat chases NY train station agent out of booth
Preschoolers accidentally served Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
Teacher tells first graders Santa Claus isn't real
Show More
Dog missing for 3 days rescued from storm drain
Smashed fire hydrant sprays water 10 feet into air in central Fresno
Man stabbed in central fresno, hunt on for suspects
China Peak welcome hundreds of skiers, snowboarders for opening weekend
Fresno State will play in the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State
More News