Madera County Sheriff's Office unveils new substation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's Office unveiled its brand new substation to the public on Saturday.Deputies and employees came together to celebrate the new Ranchos Substation on Berkshire and Fernwood.Sheriff's officials say they've been looking to install a new substation for more than a decade now and they believe it will only boost their service to the county."This will be a substation where the deputies are working and the community can come in and file reports, pull permits and do other business that they need to do at the sheriff's office without having to drive all the way into Madera city," says Madera Sheriff Tyson Pogue.The community was invited to come out to the grand opening and the sheriff's office provided some free meals and school supplies to nearby residents.