Man hospitalized after shooting in Madera, police investigating

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have blocked off a neighborhood in Madera after a man was injured during a disturbance that resulted in a shooting Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim at Soquel Court and Sawmill Street just after 3 am.

Officials said when they arrived, they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not disclose how the man was hurt.

Investigators did say they believed there was a disturbance between the victim and his brother before he was injured.

A family member called 911, and the man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Family members are now speaking with investigators to help them determine what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

