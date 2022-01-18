Man hospitalized after shooting in Madera, police investigating

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have blocked off a neighborhood in Madera after a man was injured during a disturbance that resulted in a shooting Tuesday morning.Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim at Soquel Court and Sawmill Street just after 3 am.Officials said when they arrived, they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not disclose how the man was hurt.Investigators did say they believed there was a disturbance between the victim and his brother before he was injured.A family member called 911, and the man was taken to a hospital for treatment.Family members are now speaking with investigators to help them determine what led up to the incident.