MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a 19-year old man in Madera.It happened before 10:30 on Friday night on Solano Street near Padre Street.Police say the teen was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.The shooting appears to be gang-related.Madera police haven't released any shooter information.They're asking anyone who may have information on the shooting to contact them.