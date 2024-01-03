Madera South High power mechanics program achieves Associated Equipment Distributors Accreditation

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The power mechanics class at Madera South High School is celebrating a major achievement.

Recently, it became the first high school program in the state to achieve the Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) Accreditation.

Senior Gilberto Onofre is in his third year of the Power Mechanics program at Madera South High School.

"The most exciting part for me is like working on the engine," Onofre said.

Once he graduates, he's gearing up to head to Reedley College to join the Equipment Technician Program.

He says the partnership between Madera South and Reedley College has helped set him up for success.

"I feel like we are set apart from other schools. I feel like we're more advanced, I would say," Onofre said.

Power Mechanics Teacher Christopher Sharp says those advancements helped them become the first high school program in the state to be given the Associated Equipment Distributors Accreditation.

It's an important distinguishment that students can mark on their resumes.

"The standards that were developed were those that industry sought as actual skills that they want to see from diesel technicians coming out of community college to go to work," Sharp said.

Reedley College Mechanized Agriculture Instructor Arthur Faria said when they decided to work toward gaining an AED accreditation, they knew they wanted to partner with Madera South first.

"The students coming out of here are knocking it out of the park," Faria said.

With a need for more heavy equipment technicians, these students can rely on landing a well-paying job by the time they graduate from college, if not sooner.

Sharp says he's had previous students already landing jobs in the career field.

Now with the accreditation, he's reinvigorated to keep pushing forward.

"It's really relit the passion that I had for teaching here this year at least," Sharp said.

With the accreditation, the program has now also established an industry partnership with Garton Tractor here in Madera.

That will give students access to the latest technology in the field and hopefully, one day, an internship program so these students can continue their hands-on learning.

