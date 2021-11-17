Local company donates 500 coats to Madera Unified schools

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of kids picked out a brand new coat on Tuesday all thanks to a local company.Pacific Farm Management donated 500 jackets to Madera Unified schools. One hundred of those jackets were handed out at James Monroe Elementary."It's a really good feeling. It doesn't really compare with anything else. I remember as a kid attending school, having a jacket, especially in the winter months in the valley. It was very critical, especially now that the weather has shifted almost overnight. We went from 80s to 50s and 60s in the fog. so we kind of got this down at the right time, too," said Ahmed Mike Alamari, president of Pacific Farm Management.Alamari says his company donated coats to Central Unified two years ago but decided to give back to the community where he grew up this year.He attended elementary, middle, and high school in Madera.