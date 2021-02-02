School employees across Central California receive vaccinations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- School district employees across the Central Valley are starting to receive their COVID-19 vaccines.Dr. Rebecca Malmo, Executive Director of Student and Family Support Services, said she didn't hesitate when Madera Unified School District offered her the chance to get vaccinated."They allocated 200 doses," said Malmo. "I was really grateful I was one of the people who made it onto the list because others declined it, so I was really fortunate."Malmo is one of the first in the district to receive the vaccine, but she definitely won't be the last."Once we can get as many people as possible vaccinated in terms of our adult staff, then it's going to be a time when we can bring our students back," said Dr. Malmo.First in line were those 65 and older, nutrition employees, safety officers and staff who can not do their jobs from home. Madera Unified isn't the only district rolling out the vaccine."The minute it hit the Central Valley, the district was wonderful," said Clovis Unified special education teacher, Heather Holley-Sharp. "We were given lots of communication about it."Clovis Unified made the vaccine available to 650 employees, including Sharp."It's important as a staff to be healthy so we can be here for our students and provide continuity of care for them," added Sharp. "Especially when they're this little."The pre-school teacher said for her special education students social distancing and masking can be a challenge, making the vaccine even more crucial.Educators are in phase 1b of the vaccine rollout, which is currently underway.