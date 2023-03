Madera Unified is taking action to keep students and faculty safe on school campuses.

They feature school administrators addressing recent safety issues at local schools and around the nation.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera Unified is taking action to keep students and faculty safe on school campuses.

The district released videos in both English and Spanish to parents and guardians of their students.

They also include information about how the district and families can work together to prevent future tragedies.