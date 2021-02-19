Sports

Madera Unified holding first athletic event since COVID-19 school closures

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The COVID-19 pandemic forced many athletic events to be put on hold, but one Valley school district will have sports return today.

The Madera Unified School District will hold a cross-country meet at 3 pm. All three of the district's high schools will compete, including Madera High, Madera South and Matilda Torres.

Only immediate family is allowed to attend and temperature checks will be required before entry. They and event staff will be required to wear masks at all times.

The event comes as on Friday morning, California health officials loosened the rules for youth sports to happen during the pandemic. Outdoor sports can resume in counties where COVID-19 case rates are at or below 14 people per 100,000.

