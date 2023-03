Madera Unified is looking for people with a passion for educating kids. The district is holding a teacher job fair this Saturday.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera Unified is looking for people with a passion for educating kids.

The district is holding a teacher job fair this Saturday.

From 8 am to 3 pm, candidates can head over to the Madera Unified District Office on Howard Road near Schmoor Avenue.

If you are interested in attending, bring your resume, teaching credentials and be ready to interview on-site.