Madera winery also available as a wedding venue

A North Valley wedding venue is now an option for couples looking for an outdoor date night.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Evanelle Vineyards owner Evan Curto had events in mind when taking over the property off of Road 29 in Madera County.

"Kind of more of a modern warehouse vibe out here, so people can do simple setups with some greenery, candles and things like that," he said.

He and his wife, Lauren, have been helping couples tie the knot here for the last two years.

"We have 40 acres of grapes and raisins, so we're technically not a winery, but we do have the grapes as a backdrop to give that really beautiful look for photos as well," Evan said.

The giant grass area may be where couples say their "I Do's," but it's also where couples are doing date night or taking the whole family for country concerts and movie night.

That attention to detail goes beyond a couple's special day.

"We want to make sure every bride has the same experience as the last one," Evan said. "We really want to make it as perfect as possible."

