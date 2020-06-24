Politics

North Carolina man, 24, wins nomination for congressional primary, would be youngest member of Congress

RALEIGH -- A 24-year-old candidate has won the Republican nomination for a western North Carolina congressional primary, beating President Donald Trump's choice for the seat recently held by his chief of staff.

Tuesday's election results show real estate investment firm CEO Madison Cawthorn handily defeated Lynda Bennett in the 11th Congressional District runoff. Bennett had received Trump's endorsement earlier this month and had the backing of former U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows, who held the seat for more than seven years but decided not to run again.

If Cawthorn wins, he would be the youngest lawmaker in the modern history of Congress, according to The New York Times. Cawthorn will turn 25 this year.

Meadows resigned from Congress in March as he became chief of staff. Cawthorn will take on Democrat Moe Davis in November.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnorth carolinadonald trumppoliticsu.s. & worldelectionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Police say homeless woman stabbed multiple times in 'random attack'
Hundreds without power after driver crashes into pole in northeast Fresno
Central Unified trustee resigns days after posting allegedly racist message on social media
Central California coronavirus cases
US COVID-19 cases surge to highest level in 2 months
City of Fresno hands out citations to businesses for violating safety orders during pandemic
Man arrested for firing shots at person in downtown Hanford
Show More
Abandoned mobile home destroyed by fire in Fresno County
Change considered for Sequoia National Park tree named after Robert E. Lee
Dos Palos businesses close on Day 2 of water shutdown
Yosemite closes campgrounds again after spike in COVID-19 cases
Police officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired 3 months later
More TOP STORIES News