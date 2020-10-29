Politics

California Election Day rules allow MAGA hats but no mention of Biden, Trump near polls

When the polls open in California for in-person voting, MAGA hats will be allowed, but any campaign gear bearing the name of Joe Biden or President Donald Trump will not.

State election rules prohibit clothing, signs, and swag with a specific candidate's name at polling places.

But the ban does not apply to slogans such as "Make America Great Again," which has been used by President Trump since his first election, in addition to other political slogans such as Black Lives Matter or "Build Back Better," which has been used by the Biden campaign.

The law prohibits what's known as "electioneering" within 100 feet of an entrance to a polling place. That includes displaying a candidate's name, likeness or logo, or specific references to ballot measures by number, title, subject or logo. It also includes no audible broadcasting of information about candidates or measures.

The electioneering ban also applies to loitering or distributing electioneering information near a vote-by-mail drop box.

A memo from the office of California Secretary of State Alex Padilla outlines some of the rules.

Electioneering near a polling place is punishable as a misdemeanor.

Some activities prohibited on Election Day can be classified as felonies, punishable by up to 12 months in county jail or state prison. Those include trying to dissuade someone from voting while within 100 feet of a polling place and photographing or video recording a voter exiting or entering a polling place.
