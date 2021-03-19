Magic of Storytelling: Help children discover the power of books

ABC30 and Disney are collaborating with First Book and EECU to donate books to Fresno Unified through the Magic of Storytelling campaign.
Through our Disney VoluntEARS program, each one of those students is getting three new books of their very own, which is so exciting and important, especially right now when many kids don't have access to their school libraries.
Educators and non-profits can see if they qualify for free or discounted books through this campaign.
Click here to register before March 31st.
