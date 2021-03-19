Community & Events

Magic of Storytelling: Help children discover the power of books

ABC30 and Disney are collaborating with First Book and EECU to donate books to Fresno Unified through the Magic of Storytelling campaign.

Through our Disney VoluntEARS program, each one of those students is getting three new books of their very own, which is so exciting and important, especially right now when many kids don't have access to their school libraries.

Educators and non-profits can see if they qualify for free or discounted books through this campaign.

Click here to register before March 31st.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & events
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman hospitalized at CRMC for 4 months
Court allows sale of Fresno's Tower Theatre
Canal in central Fresno filled with trash
Valley company plans socially distant dance party
More local students fall behind amid virtual learning
Mayor wants Fresno parks open for Easter
Misty Her named Fresno Unified Deputy Superintendent
Show More
COVID 365: Working from home in Central California
Complaint accuses Merced superintendent of sexual assault, harassment
Former Madera officer charged with sharing unauthorized records
Body found in orchard in Fresno County
Driver describes desperate escape before fiery Amtrak crash
More TOP STORIES News