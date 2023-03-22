Thousands of books gifted to children in Fresno thanks to the Magic of Storytelling campaign

It was a magical day at Lincoln elementary school in Southwest Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a magical day at Lincoln Elementary School in Southwest Fresno.

Free books and story time are a couple of ways the community is showing their support for literacy efforts at the local school.

It's part of a Nationwide campaign called The Magic of Storytelling, which cultivates the next generation of storytellers.

The Walt Disney Company, ABC 30, First Book and local EECU partners are sharing the gift of books with children in need.

The surprise was welcomed by Lincoln Elementary third grader and avid reader, Julia Venegas.

"It's exciting because then I don't have to pay for it but I appreciate that people donate and they give it to us for free," says Julia.

Over 4,700 books were donated across six Fresno Unified Schools.

Which means, every child has a book to take home.

"It's awesome to have a book because you can have a book collection," says fourth grader RJ.

This gift has also inspired Nashly Vargas, who is in the fourth grade.

She understands the importance of reading.

"If you were to live a life without reading you wouldn't be able to learn how to read. Also if I read books it helps me learn new words and facts," explains Nashly.

The giveaway was heartwarming for school principal, Marisa Favila.

She describes reading as the foundation and gateway to a student's dreams.

Marissa says, "We are just incredibly thankful for the donation on behalf of our parents and our community. They just appreciate all the support we get to encourage the love and joy of reading. So thank you."

If you'd like to help educators get books into the hands of children in need head to the Magic Of Storytelling website here.

There are many ways you can help a child be inspired to read.