Maiden Voyage Coffee Roasters, a new coffee shop opening in Selma

Husband and wife open a new coffee shop in Selma, named after their love for travel.

Husband and wife open a new coffee shop in Selma, named after their love for travel.

Husband and wife open a new coffee shop in Selma, named after their love for travel.

Husband and wife open a new coffee shop in Selma, named after their love for travel.

SELMA. Calif. (KFSN) -- A husband and wife opened a new coffee shop in Selma, named after their love for travel.

Located on High Street, Maiden Voyage Coffee Roasters started as a coffee cart seven years ago.

The owners say the shop's name was inspired by their love for travel.

They have mochas with Spanish chocolate and have incorporated Italian breakfast sandwiches after trying delicious cuisine while backpacking in Europe.

The coffee shop will have an official grand opening in a few weeks with extended hours and menu.