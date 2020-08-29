CEO of local group home program pleads guilty to mail fraud

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The founder and CEO of a local group home program has pleaded guilty to mail fraud and admitted he falsely billed insurers to receive extra funds.Forty-six-year-old Orlando Gilliam owns DunamisGroup Home Incorporated, a non-profit service that provides alcohol and drug treatment services for recovering addicts.Gilliam admitted he submitted false claims to insurance companies and in the process, stole hundreds of thousands of dollars that were intended to go towards funding those recovery programs.Gilliam, a Fresno native, is scheduled to be sentenced on November 20 and he currently faces a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.