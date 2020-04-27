Thief rips mailbox from ground in west central Fresno neighborhood

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the thief who stole an entire neighborhood mailbox in west central Fresno.It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Home and Barcus Avenues near McKinley and Cornelia.Authorities say a neighbor reportedly heard the commotion outside their home as the mailbox was ripped from the ground.All that was left were the bolts in the cement. The box serves dozens of homes in the area, but it's not yet clear how much mail was stolen.