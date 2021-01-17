dogs

Future first dog Major Biden, adopted from a shelter, to get virtual 'indoguration'

The shelter is calling it the "largest virtual party for dogs."
By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN
WILMINGTON, Del. -- President-elect Joe Biden is not the only one getting some fanfare as he enters the White House -- his rescue dog, Major, is being honored by the shelter he came from.

The Bidens adopted Major, a German shepherd, in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association (DHA). The shelter and Pumpkin Pet Insurance are now hosting a virtual event to celebrate the first shelter dog in the White House. The shelter is calling it the "largest virtual party for dogs."

The "indogeration" event is scheduled for Sunday, three days before Inauguration Day, and will be hosted by Jill Martin of NBC's "Today." A $10 minimum donation is required to join the Zoom event and all proceeds go to the DHA.

The virtual event begins at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT today. Click here for a link to the donation page.

Though Major is the first shelter dog in the White House, he is not the first rescue. Before Major there was Yuki, a mixed breed pup abandoned by his owner at a gas station in Texas and rescued by President Lyndon B. Johnson's daughter Luci. Bill Clinton's family cat, Socks, was also a rescue.

And Major won't be the only canine in the White House. The Bidens also have Champ, another German shepherd.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdelawarepresidential inaugurationdogsanimal rescueanimalanimal newsjoe bidendog
DOGS
22 puppies rescued from Valley home will go up for adoption
FDA expanding dry food recall after 70+ pets have died
Court rescheduled for white woman who called cops on Black birdwatcher
United Airlines joins rivals in grounding emotional-support animals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Walmart in Visalia to close for the weekend for cleaning and sanitizing
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
Having trouble registering for COVID-19 vaccine? Fresno County to set up 1-800 number
2 Fresno pedestrians seriously injured in separate hit-and-run crashes
Show More
Fresno healthcare worker shares his COVID-19 vaccine journey
Indonesia earthquake leaves at least 46 dead, hundreds hurt
Family with COVID-19 couldn't smell smoke to detect house fire
Fresno County addressing logistical hiccups as it expands COVID vaccine rollout
Valley Congressman David Valadao appointed to high-profile House committee
More TOP STORIES News