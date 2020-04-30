Community & Events

Fresno water tower lights up blue for World Wish Day

Make-A-Wish America celebrated it's 40th anniversary on April 29.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In honor of World Wish Day on Wednesday, several businesses partnered with Make-A-Wish to light up the water tower in northwest Fresno.

The businesses included UnWired Broadband, Rex Moore Electrical Contractors and Engineers, and Consolidated Electrical Distributors.

The legs of the water tower on Palm and Alluvial glimmered with blue stars as part of the "Wishes Need Stars Like You" campaign.
Make-A-Wish America celebrated it's 40th anniversary on April 29.

Editor's Note: The an earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the water tower was lit in honor of frontline workers of the pandemic. We regret the error.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresno northwestmake a wishnursesgood newscommunitypolice
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Gavin Newsom to order all California beaches closed after seeing SoCal crowds
Central California coronavirus cases
30 million have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
US coronavirus death toll passes Trump's 60,000 marker
Why some mailed stimulus checks won't arrive until September
Fire at central Fresno liquor store is suspicious, officials say
Family of five escapes large house fire in east central Fresno
Show More
Tulare detective dresses as Batman to bring joy to neighborhoods
Strangers rally to help CA nurse replace stolen bike
'Crazy Bernie' fined $6,000 for violating Fresno's COVID-19 order
Trump says he won't extend social distancing guidelines
Suspect shot, killed by deputy in Madera County
More TOP STORIES News