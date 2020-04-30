Fresno water tower lights up blue for World Wish Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In honor of World Wish Day on Wednesday, several businesses partnered with Make-A-Wish to light up the water tower in northwest Fresno.The businesses included UnWired Broadband, Rex Moore Electrical Contractors and Engineers, and Consolidated Electrical Distributors.The legs of the water tower on Palm and Alluvial glimmered with blue stars as part of the "Wishes Need Stars Like You" campaign.Make-A-Wish America celebrated it's 40th anniversary on April 29.