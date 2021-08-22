community

Car wash fundraiser held in Fresno for family of man killed in crash

Andre Aguilar was killed at the end of July following a crash at Chestnut and Dearing Avenues.
EMBED <>More Videos

Car wash fundraiser held in Fresno for family of man killed in crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A car wash fundraiser was held on Saturday to raise money for a man who passed away after a fatal traffic collision.

PREVIOUS STORY: 1 killed, 3 injured in DUI crash in northeast Fresno, police say

The Sigma Chi Fraternity hosted the car wash at its house near the Fresno State campus in northeast Fresno.

Organizers say it's all an effort to give back to 22-year-old Andre Aguilar's family.

Aguilar was killed at the end of July following the crash at Chestnut and Dearing Avenues.

Police say he was the passenger in the car driven by 19-year-old Malakeh Jaber who is now accused of DUI causing injury or death.

Organizers for Saturday's event say it's important to them to try and help Aguilar's family after becoming close with him.

"He was beloved pretty much everywhere, so this is a community-wide event to kind of show that love to his family, and give back to his family and try to replicate what he did to us," says fundraiser Chandler Lucas.

All of the proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to Aguilar's family.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnofresno statefresno northeastfresno statefatal crashfresnodui crashcommunityfundraiser
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Action News Morning Update
Big Fresno Fair kicks off, health and safety a top priority
Fresno State hosting discussion to destigmatize tattoo culture
Need a $500 loan? The Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation could help
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Show More
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
More TOP STORIES News