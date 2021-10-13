Officer shot at Fresno County Jail in 2016 dies from complications of injury

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=11119878" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A correctional officer who was shot at the Fresno County Jail in 2016 has died.

The Big Guy fought for five years, regained consciousness and fought hard, but the @FresnoSheriff correctional officer has died from complications related to the September 2016 jail shooting. pic.twitter.com/E0M84gOnub — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) October 13, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A correctional officer who was shot at the Fresno County Jail in 2016 has died.In September 2016, Malama Scanlan and Juanita Davila were shot when a gunman opened fire inside the lobby of the main jail.For more than six months, doctors in Fresno and San Francisco thought Scanlan would never regain consciousness.Scanlan never regained speech after the September 2016 attack, but he had flashes of consciousness when Action News visited him in 2017 while family members worked with him through rehabilitation."One thing I always did with the family is I prayed with them," says Bear Campbell, a Respiratory Therapist at CRMC. "I am just so devastated that he is not here."He was taken to a facility in Houston and several others, but passed away at a facility in southern California."It took a while for me to accept it and it's still unbelievable," says Eulalio Gomez.Davila has since made a full recovery.The shooter is serving a sentence of 112 years to life.Scanlan was 46 years old. He leaves behind his wife and five children.