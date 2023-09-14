31-year-old Mallory Rodriguez sat handcuffed in court on Thursday morning as a Visalia judge read her sentence.

Tulare County woman sentenced to 15 years for killing man she was dating in 2021

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- 31-year-old Mallory Rodriguez sat handcuffed in court on Thursday morning as a Visalia judge read her sentence.

She was sentenced to 15 years in prison, including just over 1,000 days she's already served.

This moment comes more than two years after Rodriguez was arrested for killing a man she was dating at a home on Avenue 417 in Orosi.

On the morning of March 14th, 2021, deputies found 22-year-old Juan Jimenez Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound.

The call initially came in as a reported suicide, but investigators said the evidence suggested the victim was murdered.

Rodriguez was booked into jail on homicide charges before pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter.

"All you really need to have to go off is the defendant, but again, when the 911 call was made, they said it was a suicide, and when the police got there, it was pretty clear it wasn't a suicide, so someone was lying here so in this particular case I think the DA did well in coming up with a manslaughter plea in this particular case," says Action News legal analyst, Tony Capozzi.

"Voluntary manslaughter is a reduction from first-degree murder, and voluntary manslaughter is killing someone in a heat of passion having a serious argument to maybe some blows taken. Another person pulls out a gun and shoots the other person. That could be self-defense."

Rodriguez will now be sent to a state women's prison and could be up for parole or probation before serving her full sentence.

We reached out to the Tulare County District Attorney's Office for more details about the plea agreement and punishment and received a statement that said:

"Our office is pleased with today's sentencing and that the defendant was held accountable. While each case poses certain unique challenges, our focus must always remain on justice for victims."

Mallory has also been asked to pay restitution fines of just over $10,000, which will be distributed through the California Victim Compensation Board.

