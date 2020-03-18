Coronavirus

Tulare and Visalia malls change hours, some stores close in response to coronavirus

By
TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Like many other businesses, retail stores are feeling the impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

Visalia Mall is still open but has more than a few stores that have decided to close temporarily because of COVID-19 (including Victoria's Secret, Hollister, Foot Locker, Hot Topic, Bath & Body Works).

On Tuesday, Red Robin moved to a pickup and online delivery system, and Macy's announced they would temporarily close all of their stores by the end of the day.

Visalia Mall's new hours are now 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Like Visalia Mall, Tulare Outlets are still open. They will have new operating hours starting on Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Some stores had already cut their hours, and others, including Nike, Converse, and Levi's, have temporarily closed.

Tulare Outlets General Manager Lee Brehm says they've seen a dip in traffic. He believes they'll weather the storm.

"I think you'll see a couple of weeks of a downtrend a little, (as) everybody taking precautions," Brehm said. "I think we just need to conform to the CDC guidelines and we'll be fine."

Brehm says they're cleaning hard surfaces and doorway entries, and posting COVID-19 signage.

"The store we were in, she was very cautious on cleaning everything and how she handled money," said Kingsburg's Dalaina Masterson. "So I know the stores are doing well and helping us out for those of us that need to get out and get things taken care of."
Masterson came to the outlets on Tuesday to get an anniversary gift for her husband.

As part of their outing, they also plan to search for some necessities like paper towels, eggs, and bread.

"So I took advantage today that I am not at work today to get all these errands done," Masterson said. "I am anticipating more closures, so I want to make sure that I have my necessities at home."

Malls are encouraging shoppers to visit their website and social media pages for the most up to date information about COVID-19.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to abc30.com/coronavirus/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesstularevisaliavisaliatularemallcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News