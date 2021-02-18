Clerk injured as two men steal jewelry from Mammoth Mall, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A store clerk was injured while two men stole jewelry from Mammoth Mall on Fulton Street in Downtown Fresno on Thursday.The Fresno Police Department says it happened around 10 am when the suspects entered the mall.Police say one of the men used a tool to break glass to open a jewelry case and started taking jewelry. At the same time, the second man was armed and told everyone to get on the floor.The clerk was injured as she fell to the ground due to the broken glass. She did not have to be taken to the hospital.