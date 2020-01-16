shooting

Man, 27, shot in Fresno County, roadway closed as deputies investigate

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 27-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in Fresno County Thursday morning.

Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of shooting just before 7 a.m. on Madera Avenue and Jensen, just southeast of Kerman.

Investigators found the victim's car about a half a mile east on Jensen at Dickenson Avenue. He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials have Jensen Avenue blocked between Madera and Dickenson as they continue to investigate the shooting. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Action News for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countykermancrimefresno county sheriff departmentshootingman shot
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
3 shot when gunman opens fire outside central Fresno gas station
17-year-old victim in Fresno County shooting dies at Hanford hospital
Texas high school shooting suspect charged in death of another student
Man shot in leg while riding his bike in Central Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump's impeachment trial opens
3 shot when gunman opens fire outside central Fresno gas station
Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Merced, CHP says
UPDATE: Missing 63-year-old man found safe, police say
17-year-old victim in Fresno County shooting dies at Hanford hospital
2 arrested in Visalia after crashing stolen car carrying drugs
Thieves caught busting through door of Hanford business may be part of larger operation
Show More
Video: Plane makes emergency landing in NJ after engine fire
Man pointed bow at family in road rage incident, daughter says
Storm moving into SoCal threatens Grapevine closure
7-Eleven clerk in coma after attack over stolen beer
Gov. Newsom visits Fresno as part of California homelessness tour
More TOP STORIES News