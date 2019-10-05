Man, 8-year-old struck by vehicle in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A section of Marks Avenue in northwest Fresno is closed as police investigate a vehicle that crashed into a man and a child.Fresno Police say the two were crossing at Alamos Avenue with another child at around 3:30 p.m.The man and an eight-year-old child were hit as a white van turned left at the intersection."At this point, we have no indication that alcohol is involved. But we'll be examining the scene and looking for additional witnesses and trying to reconstruct exactly what happened," said Fresno Police Capt. Burke Farrah.The conditions of the victims are not known at this time.Investigators say the driver is being cooperative. Officers are checking with witnesses as well as reviewing nearby surveillance footage.Officials say to expect the roadway to be closed for some time.