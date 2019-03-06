Oakland man accused of punching conservative activist on UC Berkeley campus facing felony charges

By Krisann Chasarik
BERKELEY, Calif. -- A man from Oakland who's accused of attacking a conservative activist on the campus of UC Berkeley now faces charges.

Zachary Greenberg was arrested Friday.

On Tuesday, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged him with three felonies. Police say he punched Hayden Williams in February. Neither man is a Cal student.

Williams was on campus recruiting members for the conservative group Turning Point USA, when he says Greenberg attacked him unprovoked. Video of the incident went viral.

Greenberg is set to be arraigned Wednesday. He faces felony charges of assault, battery and criminal threats, as well as a misdemeanor count of vandalism.
