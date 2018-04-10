Man accused of brutal attack on street vendor pleads 'not guilty'

The suspect in a brutal attack on a Madera street vendor that was caught on camera has pleaded not guilty to felony assault charges.Prosecutors say 20-year-old Ivan Ruiz is the man in the video seen punching, kicking and hitting the victim with a glass bottle.The injured vendor, Arturo Felix Ventura said he is still unable to work because of physical injuries. He still has a brace on his arm and stomach pain.Madera Police say Ventura was beaten until he was unconscious.The victim said he still has headaches and dizzy spells.The suspect was arrested about a week after the crime.Officers released surveillance video of the attack and he was later identified and surrendered.Ruiz is out on bail after posting a $50,000 bond.For now, Ventura is still recovering and not strong enough to push his cart. He's paying rent and buying food with the help of generous donations from members of the community.Ventura wants to work as soon as he is able -- but his one fear is running into the suspect again.He says he's been robbed twice before but never been hurt this bad.His hospital and medical bills are now starting to arrive, Monday he said he hopes the court orders Ruiz to pay for them.If convicted -- the suspect could spend up to 7 years in prison.