Man accused of driving drunk around the Figarden Loop

Fresno Police arrested a drunk driver after he led them on a chase across Northwest Fresno on Monday.It all began near the Figarden Loop. Police got calls about a reckless driver, then the same driver fleeing from the scene of hit and run crashes. Some of the victims actually decided to follow the driver, giving dispatch information on his position.When Fresno Police finally pulled the man over at a parking lot near Shaw and Marks, his blood alcohol level was 0.27. That's more than triple the legal limit of 0.08.As if police needed any more evidence, as the driver got out of the car, he put his hands up and that's when a litre of vodka rolled out of his lap and shattered on the ground.The man has been identified as 35-year-old Justin Lander. Police believe he has four prior DUI arrests.After being questioned officers arrested the man.Police say that not only did the suspected drunk driver, put other motorists in jeopardy, he also had his seven year old daughter buckled in."Interesting thing, when he gets out of the car, his shirt says 'best dad ever' and he's acting like this. I don't think he's going to win the 'father of the year award' with this year," said Carl McKnight of the Fresno Police Department.In total four people were injured, including Lander's child.Lander Is expected to face a slew of charges. The front side of his car is also completely totaled.