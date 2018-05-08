CRIME

Man accused of driving drunk around the Figarden Loop

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was arrested Monday night and accused of DUI. Fresno Police say he was at triple the legal limit while driving the Figarden Loop with his young daughter in his truck. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police arrested a drunk driver after he led them on a chase across Northwest Fresno on Monday.

It all began near the Figarden Loop. Police got calls about a reckless driver, then the same driver fleeing from the scene of hit and run crashes. Some of the victims actually decided to follow the driver, giving dispatch information on his position.

When Fresno Police finally pulled the man over at a parking lot near Shaw and Marks, his blood alcohol level was 0.27. That's more than triple the legal limit of 0.08.

As if police needed any more evidence, as the driver got out of the car, he put his hands up and that's when a litre of vodka rolled out of his lap and shattered on the ground.

The man has been identified as 35-year-old Justin Lander. Police believe he has four prior DUI arrests.

After being questioned officers arrested the man.

Police say that not only did the suspected drunk driver, put other motorists in jeopardy, he also had his seven year old daughter buckled in.

"Interesting thing, when he gets out of the car, his shirt says 'best dad ever' and he's acting like this. I don't think he's going to win the 'father of the year award' with this year," said Carl McKnight of the Fresno Police Department.

In total four people were injured, including Lander's child.

Lander Is expected to face a slew of charges. The front side of his car is also completely totaled.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dui crashDUIfresno police departmentarrestFresno - Northwest
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Man accused of several random shootings in Fresno County takes the stand
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southeast Fresno
Tulare DA hosts Rural Crime School
Court docs reveal new details about Woodlake police officer arrest
More crime
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News