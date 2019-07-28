Man accused of faking own death in California faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. -- A rape suspect from Scotland is in custody in the United States, accused of faking his own death along the Monterey County Coast.

Kim Gordon also went by the name Kim Vincent Avis.

His teenage son reported him missing, claiming his father went for a nighttime swim at Monastery Beach back in February.

Searchers then spent three days looking for the 55-year-old Gordon.

Gordon is now in custody after U.S. Marshals captured him in Colorado.

He faces 24 counts of rape back home in Scotland.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rapemonterey countysuspicious deathu.s. & worldinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News