FRESNO

Man accused of kidnapping, sexual assault of Northeast Fresno babysitter pleads not guilty

EMBED </>More Videos

Joseph Ward is expected to be formally charged Friday.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Joseph Ward pleaded not guilty to all charges on Friday during his arraignment at the Fresno County court.

He is scheduled back for a preliminary hearing on August 17.

Police say back in June Ward sexually assaulted and kidnapped a 24-year-old and the baby she was watching.

Investigators say Ward forced his way into the home with a butcher knife after following the woman who was caring for a one-year-old child. Once inside, police say he went on a rampage for valuables and that's when he sexually assaulted the woman.

Ward then allegedly forced the victim into her car, along with the baby, and drove them to a nearby ATM to withdraw cash before the babysitter finally convinced him to let her and the child go.

Last time Ward was in court he claims authorities have the wrong guy. He did call Action News from the Fresno County Jail to dispute the charges against him. He claims the man in the video police have is not him.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
court casesexual assaultkidnappingcarjackingfresnoFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News