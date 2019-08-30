shooting

Man accused of killing 28-year-old father in Tulare appears in court

By
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Christopher Gonzalez's first court appearance lasted less than thirty seconds Thursday afternoon.

The 26-year-old McFarland man is accused of shooting 28-year-old father Jesus Marquez to death in Tulare on Saturday night.

On Tuesday night, Tulare Police tracked down Gonzalez to a home in Shafter, arresting him.

Police believe he may have been motivated to kill Marquez because of a previous argument at a softball game.

Family members say Marquez had just finished playing in a softball tournament on Saturday night before he was shot.

It's unclear if Gonzalez was also playing softball that night.

On Thursday, the Tulare County District Attorney's Office charged Gonzalez with murder and a special allegation of using a handgun to kill Marquez.

Gonzalez doesn't appear to have a criminal history in Tulare County.

In 2014, Kern County prosecutors charged him with two misdemeanor counts-fighting in a public place and using offensive words in a public place.

But those charges were later dismissed.

Gonzalez will be back in court in Porterville on September 9.

Gonzalez is being held at the Bob Wiley Detention Facility without bail.
