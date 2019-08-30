Man accused of killing 28-year-old father in Tulare appears in court

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Christopher Gonzalez's first court appearance lasted less than thirty seconds Thursday afternoon.The 26-year-old McFarland man is accused of shooting 28-year-old father Jesus Marquez to death in Tulare on Saturday night.On Tuesday night, Tulare Police tracked down Gonzalez to a home in Shafter, arresting him.Police believe he may have been motivated to kill Marquez because of a previous argument at a softball game.Family members say Marquez had just finished playing in a softball tournament on Saturday night before he was shot.It's unclear if Gonzalez was also playing softball that night.On Thursday, the Tulare County District Attorney's Office charged Gonzalez with murder and a special allegation of using a handgun to kill Marquez.Gonzalez doesn't appear to have a criminal history in Tulare County.In 2014, Kern County prosecutors charged him with two misdemeanor counts-fighting in a public place and using offensive words in a public place.But those charges were later dismissed.Gonzalez will be back in court in Porterville on September 9.Gonzalez is being held at the Bob Wiley Detention Facility without bail.