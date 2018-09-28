HIT AND RUN

Man accused of killing a 3-year-old in a hit and run crash, pleads no contest

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
It's been a little less than a year since Shawan Bradford's three-year-old daughter, Dayveonna Polk , was hit and killed by a car. She's now hoping for some closure as the alleged driver, Isaac Maldonado, could soon be sentenced to prison.

The Merced County man pleaded no contest to hit and run charges, along with vehicular manslaughter charges in court on Thursday.

"We're happy he's holding himself accountable for what happened," Merced Co. Deputy District Attorney, Michael McAfee said.

Polk was killed while she and her family walking along the crosswalk near R and 18th streets in Merced in December of 2017. Shawan Bradford said the pain of losing her is still overwhelming, and the past year has been a nightmare for her and her three kids.

"I'm used to seeing four not 3. It's hard not seeing my baby running around with her sisters and brothers," Bradford said.

Maldonado was arrested after Merced investigators spoke to dozens of witnesses' even releasing video of car involved in the accident. He originally pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier this year.

"I think the evidence in this case is overwhelming. I believe he realized holding himself accountable to what happened was in his best interest. He pled open, so there's no deal that was presented," McAfee said.

Bradford said she's glad this case will soon come to a close. Maldonado is expected to be in court for sentencing on November 15th.

"I still prefer my baby. It's not justice for me like that. At least he's being punished," Bradford said.

Attorneys said Maldonado could face up to 8 years in prison.
