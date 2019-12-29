Man accused of killing brother of 49ers quarterback claims self-defense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The man accused of killing the brother of 49ers backup quarterback C.J. Beathard is claiming self-defense, according to his attorney.

Michael Mosley is in jail awaiting a hearing next month.

He's accused of stabbing and killing Clayton Beathard and another man outside of a Nashville bar last weekend.

Man accused of killing Clayton Beathard makes court appearance

Mosely's attorney, Justin Johnson, says he is looking through security camera video from outside of the bar.

"I may be wrong but I believe it's going to show Mr. Mosley was trying to get away from a crowd that might have been waiting on him when he walked out," Johnson said.

C.J. shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, where he posted a photo album.

Part of the caption reads, "Clay has the biggest heart of anyone that I have ever known."

