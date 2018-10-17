Man accused of killing daughter-in-law's parents found incompetent by doctor

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Double murder defendant Darshan Dhanjan has been found incompetent by a doctor.
He will be moved to Atascadero to restore competency.
Dhanjan's case was on hold until a pyschicatrist could evaluate his mental condition.
He's charged with murdering two people -- the other set of grandparents to the 4-year-old girl who was at home with her mother when police say Dhanjan shot the victims and threatened to shoot his daughter-in-law as well.
