Man accused of killing daughter-in-law's parents found incompetent by doctor

Double murder defendant Darshan Dhanjan found incompetent by a doctor. He’ll get shipped to Atascadero to restore competency.

Prior @ABC30 story: https://t.co/zdIOOvsoZg pic.twitter.com/9GidWOai3p — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) October 17, 2018

Double murder defendant Darshan Dhanjan has been found incompetent by a doctor.He will be moved to Atascadero to restore competency.Dhanjan's case was on hold until a pyschicatrist could evaluate his mental condition.He's charged with murdering two people -- the other set of grandparents to the 4-year-old girl who was at home with her mother when police say Dhanjan shot the victims and threatened to shoot his daughter-in-law as well.