Man accused of killing innocent victim while trying to end street fight with shotgun now on trial

Six years after a Fresno teen was murdered, the man who investigators say pulled out a gun and fired into a crowd is facing a jury.Fresno Police say Tony Leon took things to another level when he ended a street fight with a 12 gauge shotgun.Prosecutors say he fired down the street at the wrong people, shooting two innocent victims and killing one of them.Tuesday, Leon occasionally passed notes to his attorney while listening to mostly officers and evidence technicians.In July of 2012, witnesses described the gunman as having two braids and a white tank top. Deputy District Attorney, William Terrence says Leon, his girlfriend, and another woman were trading punches in a neighborhood near Fresno City College when Leon suddenly left.Terrence said, "At that point, you are going to hear evidence that the defendant was located at Glenn and Yale and said words to the effect of, I'm going to go get my gun."Prosecutors say one of the pellets fired -- from double-aught buckshot ammunition -- pierced one woman in the back and another in the head. Former paramedic, Thomas Hoshida was among the first to assess the injured women. He worked on the most severe first.Hoshida told jurors, "She was lying on the ground. She was agonal breathing which means once every 5,6, seconds. And it's the breathing right before you die."Nicole Jones was only 18 when she was pronounced dead.Detective Victor Miranda scoured the crime scene and discovered some of the evidence left behind by the powerful gun.Miranda said, "A cardboard wadding along with the plastic wadding that is discharged from a shotgun shell casing when fired."Witnesses told officers the suspect ran away after firing. Leon has a long criminal past- including convictions for escaping from prison, and auto theft.Leon is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, and assault with a deadly weapon.If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison