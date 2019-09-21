sexual assault

Man accused of molesting teen enters plea deal, admits to sex crimes

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Just as a preliminary hearing was set to begin for a former dispatcher and church elder, Martin Ramos entered a plea admitting to sex crimes with a minor.

The judge didn't allow Action News to show Martin Ramos' face in court Friday after his attorney argued he's already received enough notoriety following his arrest in 2017.

RELATED: Former Madera Police dispatcher arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and child porn

The former Madera Police dispatcher was also a mentor at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses when a professional relationship became a criminal act.

"Clearly, he abused his trust," said ABC30 Legal Analyst Tony Capozzi. "He's a church member, parishioners look up to church members and if he's a mentor that's someone who you would kinda follow and believe what he's saying."

Investigators say the 43-year-old began exchanging inappropriate pictures with the 17-year-old girl. After that, the two met up and Fresno Police say an illegal act took place.

During interviews with detectives, Ramos admitted to the crimes and told officers he also deleted the pictures from his phone.

Before the hearing ended Friday Ramos was taken into custody.

ABC30 legal analyst Tony Capozzi says there could be several other factors that led to little jail time. The plea was to a felony sex act and a misdemeanor of child molestation.

"This may appear to be something that was consensual and even the sex act appeared to be consensual. But nonetheless, it's against the law for an adult to be having sex with someone under the age of 18 years of age," Capozzi said.

Ramos is no longer a dispatcher in Madera, but he did have a job. Once he serves his sentence, his future will still be impacted. He must now register as a sex offender and will be on probation for the next three years.

Ramos will return to court in October for a review of his probation report. At that time the judge will also formally give him his sentence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
maderafresnocourtmolestationfresnomaderasexual assault
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEXUAL ASSAULT
Third victims testifies against Fresno priest accused of sexual abuse
Sanger man sentenced for sexually assaulting a stranger
Antonio Brown denies new sexual misconduct claim, lawyer says
Tulare Co. man sentenced 38 years to life for molesting child
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Construction project will close part of Hwy 41 for next 8 weekends
US to deploy more troops to Saudi Arabia, UAE after oil field attack
First weekend of Hwy 41 construction could impact traffic to weekend events
Third victims testifies against Fresno priest accused of sexual abuse
Man arrested in connection to shooting of UPS worker
SUV drives through Chicago-area mall, crashes into store; 1 in custody
Protesters take part in global climate strike in downtown Fresno
Show More
Program offers resources for students to improve school attendance
Final touches being put on Bitwise 41 in downtown Fresno
Motorcyclist killed in Merced crash, CHP says
Patriots release Antonio Brown in wake of allegations
About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate, 2 people detained
More TOP STORIES News